Juvenile fatally stabbed during fight in Phoenix

A fight between multiple people resulted in the stabbing near Central Avenue and Indian School Road, according to officials.

PHOENIX — A juvenile was fatally stabbed during a fight on the light rail platform at Central Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday night.

Officers responded to the call about a fight around 9 p.m., police said.

The fight allegedly broke out between multiple males and an adult female stabbed the juvenile, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect remained on the scene and has been detained by officers. Phoenix police detectives are investigating the incident further.

Up to Speed