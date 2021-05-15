Police searching for suspects in fatal hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

The occupants of a Ford Explorer fled on foot after hitting a Cadillac and killing the driver, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Police officers are searching for suspects after a fatal hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The crash happened near the area of 71st Avenue & Thomas Road, police said. A Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a Cadillac sedan.

The occupants of the Ford Explorer reportedly fled on foot prior to police arriving at the scene, the department said. Authorities transported the driver of the Cadillac to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Impairment by either driver is unknown at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.