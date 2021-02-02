'Empire' actor served 10 days in jail in Goodyear domestic violence case

Bryshere Gray was sentenced to 10 days in jail after a domestic violence incident at his Goodyear home back in July.

Former "Empire" actor Bryshere Gray pleaded guilty to assault back in March after a domestic violence incident at his Goodyear home back in July 2020.

Gray, 26, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, three years probation, and ordered to enter a domestic violence treatment program.

His sentence began at the end of March, nearly 8 months after he was arrested on suspicion of abusing his wife.

Gray was arrested at his Goodyear home after his wife flagged down a citizen at a nearby gas station for help, police said. She reportedly had numerous visible injuries and told the citizen that her husband had been assaulting her.

The citizen drove the victim to the gas station where they called 911, police said. When emergency personnel arrived, the victim told them that Gray had strangled her. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Gray allegedly refused to exit his home when police attempted to arrest him, police said. He eventually complied after Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called in to assist.

