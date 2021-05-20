x
Crime

3 people arrested during stolen property bust in Phoenix

A 6-month investigation led to the arrests near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police say.
PHOENIX — Three people were arrested in connection with one of the largest stolen property busts in Phoenix police history on Thursday. 

Officers said that they arrested Dagoberto Valenzuela Herrera, 46, Bianca Herrera, 39, and Rigoberto Valenzuela, 22, near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after a 6-month investigation.

Officers seized more than $21,000 cash, four vehicles and $10,000 to $15,000 worth of stolen items, police said.

The three suspects are facing stolen property trafficking. 

