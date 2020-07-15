Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges

All three charges were from before authorities found remains of her daughter Tylee Ryan and son Joshua "JJ" Vallow on Chad Daybell's property in June.

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell's attorney filed a not guilty plea for three misdemeanor charges in Idaho on Wednesday.

Authorities have been investigating the disappearance of Tylee and JJ since the fall of 2019. The two were both last seen in September 2019.

Lori Vallow Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail in Idaho on a $1 million bail. She also faces separate charges in Fremont County, Idaho, where she is also held on another $1 million bail. Charges in Fremont County are two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter, or conceal evidence

A pre-trial conference hearing for her Madison County charges will take place on Friday, July 17.

Meanwhile, Chad Daybell is being held in Fremont County Jail for two felony charges of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence and two counts of destroying, altering or concealing evidence.