'Inhumane and uninhabitable': Glendale police recover husky puppy, arrest suspected dognappers

Detectives found the husky and another dog in possession of two people suspected of stealing them, the Glednale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An adorable husky puppy has been reunited with its owners after Glendale detectives found and arrested the two people believed to have stolen it, the city's police department said.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Taylor Sines and 26-year-old Logan Niemann on Wednesday after allegedly linking them to the robbery of the puppy and assault of the owner. Police responded to the initial robbery report on May 11 where a husky breeder said Sines had arranged to meet with them to purchase a puppy, but said Sines instead pushed them and stole the puppy.

Detectives did not share how they identified Sines and Niemann as the suspects, but confirmed they obtained a search warrant for their residence on Wednesday. They located the puppy and a second dog in a bathroom of the residence, the conditions of which they said were "inhumane and uninhabitable" for an animal.

Sines and Niemann were arrested and are facing charges of aggravated robbery and animal mistreatment.

Police believe the second dog found at the residence was also stolen and are asking anyone who recently had their dog stolen and can provide a description to call the department's non-emergency line at 623-930-3000.

