Arizona Humane Society 'beyond capacity,' needs help

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is asking the community to help, saying the shelter is "beyond capacity" and unable to take in any more sick, injured and abused pets.

AHS said to open much-needed kennel space in its trauma hospitals and ICUs; the rescue is hosting an adoption event beginning Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11, waiving fees for all pets one year and older.

Officials said 125 pets currently available for adoption are at least 1 year old, and another 1,300 pets are receiving care in AHS’ trauma hospital and Foster Hero homes.

AHS said kennel space is critical to helping pets with nowhere else to go.

If you're interested in adopting, you can visit both the AHS South Mountain & PetSmart Scottsdale (Miller/Camelback) adoption locations.

Shelter officials said all pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and adopters will take home Hill’s Science Diet food starter kit.

AHS’ also has 100% adoption guarantees. That means that if an adopted pet is not a great fit for a family, the pet can be returned to the shelter for any reason throughout its entire life.

For more information and to see AHS pets currently looking for adoption, visit azhumane.org/adopt.

