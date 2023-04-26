Nearly-blind senior dog reunited with owner thanks to kind-hearted Phoenicians

"We welcomed [him] with open arms but we would like to make sure there isn’t an owner missing this precious fellow," a local sancuary originally posted on Facebook.

PHOENIX — Bean was in a rough spot.

Wandering close to busy roads and through numerous blocks of north Phoenix suburbs, the mostly-blind 15-year-old dog found himself lost and away from home.

A bystander offering a helping hand would start a series of events that would eventually reunite the dog with his owner while showing how connected and kind-hearted our community is.

The bystander, named Kim, saw Bean was lost and got him some much-needed help at a local sanctuary.

"He was found a few days ago running down the middle of the street near 40th St and Acoma," Rusty's Angels Sanctuary said in a Facebook post. "When Kim reached out needing a place for him to go, how could I say no to this face?!"

Bean wasn't able to share his name with the rescuers, so Rusty's decided to call him "Eddie."

The sanctuary specializes in taking care of senior dogs. While the pups that usually walk through their doors arrive after their owners have died or moved into nursing homes, they quickly found a spot for Bean.

"We welcomed Eddie with open arms but we would like to make sure there isn’t an owner missing this precious fellow," their Facebook post read. "So please share far and wide."

Rusty's hunch was correct. A man named Randy had been searching for Bean since the day he wandered off. Not having any accounts on social media, Randy posted numerous handmade "Lost Dog" flyers with his phone number and a description of Bean around the area hoping for the best.

On the edge of giving up all hope of ever finding Bean, Randy's prayers were answered. A woman named Dustie who recently saw the sanctuary's post drove by one of Randy's flyers and called the number.

"She gave him my phone number and he was blowing up my phone on Monday morning," said Rusty's CEO and Founder Emilee Spear.

Bean had wandered nearly a mile away from his home, somehow blindly dodging traffic and other threats before Kim found him.

Thanks to the sanctuary and the group of good neighbors, Randy was reunited with Bean.

"To see how happy dad was, there's nothing like it," Spear said. "Being able to put them back together as a family is far beyond anything else."

