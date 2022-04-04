Husband charged with murdering wife before barricading inside Phoenix home

Friends of the victim told police the couple had a long history of domestic violence, records show.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix man accused of shooting his wife and then barricading himself inside his home for hours has been criminally charged with murder.

Paul Anthony Fratella, 43, has been identified as the assailant who allegedly engaged in an hours-long standoff with police after killing his wife last month.

The defendant is suspected of murdering his wife, Amy Malobicky, at the family's home near Shea Boulevard and 38th Street on March 24.

Court records show a door-to-door salesman visited the couple's home that day and noticed Malobicky acting nervous and anxious to get back inside.

As the salesperson walked away, they reported hearing several gunshots and a woman crying out for help.

When Phoenix police officers arrived, they observed Malobicky lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Police spent the next few hours attempting to communicate with Fratella before a police dog subdued the suspect.

During the course of the investigation, police were told Fratella and the victim had a dysfunctional relationship.

"Family of the victim told investigators there had been ongoing, unreported incidents of domestic violence between Paul and Amy," police wrote in a report.

Online records show complaints had been filed by Malobicky in Maricopa County's family court against Fratella in recent years.

Police said Fratella was arrested in 2018 for allegedly violating an order of protection.

The victim's friends told police Fratella was allegedly becoming more paranoid in the days leading up to the shooting, police records show.

Fratella has been booked into jail for a charge of murder.

