Deadly Phoenix fire sparked by feud between roommates, police say

Records show a fatal stabbing and fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix was triggered by a dispute between two roommates.

PHOENIX — A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed and burned Saturday afternoon after getting into a dispute with his roommate over keeping their apartment clean, police records show.

New details have been revealed about an alleged crime that transpired at an apartment complex near Encanto Boulevard and 51st Avenue that left one man dead and his roommate in police custody.

The incident began at about 3 p.m. after Phoenix police were dispatched to the apartments for calls of an unconscious 33-year-old man.

Officers discovered the man on the ground in one of the bedrooms with blood stains and burn marks scattered around the room, public records show. The victim had been stabbed in his neck and sustained burn marks across his torso.

The victim's roommate, 32-year-old Ishmael Williams, told police he and the deceased had a discussion earlier that day about keeping the apartment clean and paying rent.

About 15 minutes after this discussion, Williams claimed he heard a loud noise emanating from his roommate's bedroom, police records show.

Williams forced his way inside and found his roommate engulfed in flames.

Williams told police he attempted to extinguish the fire and yelled out for help.

Investigators reported noticing blood stains on Williams' clothing. Williams allegedly admitted that a gas can found in the apartment belonged to him, police records show.

Williams denied killing his roommate, though admitted they were the only people inside the apartment when the incident occurred.

Williams has been booked into jail on charges of murder and evidence tampering.

Police have not yet disclosed the victim's identity.

