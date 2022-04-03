Man dies after trying to break up fight between suspect and girlfriend in Buckeye

Buckeye police say 23-year-old Brian Gonzi was trying to break up a fight between a couple when the boyfriend shot him.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The man who was shot in Buckeye after police say he tried to break up a fight has died, and the accused shooter is facing a homicide charge along with a $2 million bond.

Brian Gonzi, 23, died on Friday after he was shot last month.

Buckeye police say Gonzi was riding in a car with 33-year-old Jose Mendoza and Mendoza's girlfriend on March 22 when the couple started arguing.

At that point, police say Gonzi tried to break it up and then fought Mendoza.

When the three of them arrived at a home near Yuma Road and Jackrabbit Trail, Mendoza went inside the house, got a gun, returned outside and shot Gonzi, according to police.

Mendoza fled the area and authorities tracked him down a week later in Tucson.

Mendoza faces multiple charges, including 1st-degree homicide. He’s being held at the Maricopa County jail on a $2 million bond.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.