Police search Chandler dog rescue accused of neglecting animals

Officers were on scene Friday night executing a search warrant on the home of the Special Needs Animal Welfare League where neighbors allege neglect.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler special needs dog rescue that has drawn concern from neighbors for weeks is now under investigation.

Officers were on scene Friday night executing a search warrant on the home of the Special Needs Animal Welfare League's founder where neighbors allege neglect of a large number of dogs.

A spokesperson from the Chandler Police Department said they've been looking into reports from neighbors for two weeks. A veterinarian who saw some of the dogs told police they had medical concerns. That's when police obtained a search warrant on the home.

When officers arrived, they had to treat the scene as a hazmat situation because of the strong odor coming from the home.

Chandler City Council on Thursday night had a meeting to discuss the situation after many neighbors contacted the city out of concern.

Chandler doesn’t have a hoarding or animal neglect law. The vice mayor asked the city manager to look into adding a city ordinance.

The Humane Society was also on scene to assist in the seizure of animals.

It's unclear what, if any, charges the owners may face.

Timeline:

Sept. 8: Someone reported a hoarding situation and failing to provide medical care. An officer took the report and went to the home where they noticed the smell of urine through the closed door. The officer was unable to make contact with the owner.

Sept. 12: The Humane Society entered the home with consent from the homeowner. They reported seeing 25-30 dogs inside and identified five dogs that needed to be seen for veterinary care.

Sept. 12-18: Police say the owner took the five dogs to the vet

Sept. 20: The department’s animal abuse liaison spoke to the homeowner who advised additional follow-up needed to be conducted for three of the dogs due to their conditions. The follow-up with the vet was scheduled for Sept. 22 for one of the dogs, and Sept. 26 for the remaining two.

Sept. 21: A 15-year-old was arrested for trespassing after he entered the yard of the home.

Sept. 22: The veterinarian expressed concerns that had not yet been reported. A search warrant was obtained.

