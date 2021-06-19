Officials asking for help after woman found dead on a Tolleson road

The victim was found near Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue around 3 a.m., officials said.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect after a woman was found dead in Tolleson early Saturday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Buckeye Road and 107th Avenue around 3 a.m. and located a woman in the roadway, officials said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, showed signs of being hit by a vehicle. The vehicle did not remain on the scene, officials said.

The MCSO is asking for public assistance in identifying the driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011. Callers can reference case number IR21-017943.

