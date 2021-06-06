Police arrest suspected driver in fatal hit-and-run investigation

The driver is suspected of crossing three lanes of traffic and driving on the sidewalk, where he hit a woman and killed her, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while sleeping in a landscape area by a Phoenix sidewalk early Sunday morning, the city's police department said.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was sleeping on the ground when a driver crossed multiple lanes of traffic and ran her over, police said.

Officers were called to the scene where they found her and transported her to a local hospital, police said. She was later pronounced dead.

Police have since arrested a suspect in the investigation: 23-year-old Isaac Wences Najera.

Najera is suspected of driving north onto 20th Street and Highland Avenue when he drove over the centerline of the roadway, crossed three lanes of traffic, and drove over a curb onto a sidewalk, police said.

He then reportedly drove into a landscape area, where he ran the woman over, police said. Najera continued to drive until he hit a pole, then fleeing the area.

Najera displayed signs of impairment and was charged with driving under the influence, according to the department. He was booked for manslaughter and leaving the scene.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

12 News on YouTube