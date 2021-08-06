Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Chandler

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Chandler Police Department said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A man has died in a local hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in Chandler, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the area of Del Rio Street and Alma School Road around 2:45 a.m. from reports of a bicyclist down in the roadway, police said. An initial investigation into the incident revealed that a Dodge Ram truck hit the bicyclist and continued driving northbound on Alma School Road.

Detectives do not know the model, color, or year of the truck, but say the vehicle most likely has significant front-end damage as a result of the collision, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked it call the Chandler Police Department at 480- 782-4130.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

Get Up To Speed