GOODYEAR, Ariz. - An 18-year-old Goodyear man was arrested on two felony counts of indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to two of his co-workers at a McDonald's restaurant, court documents say.

One of the victims told police that 3-4 weeks ago, Demarco Lewis showed his genitals to him about 5-6 times one day. He would have only his apron covering his genitals and when his boss looked away, he would lift his apron, exposing himself to his co-worker.

Lewis would not say anything, he would just stare at his co-worker, court documents say.

The victim reported it to his managers, who sent Lewis home. The victim said Lewis hadn't returned to work for a few weeks after the first indecent exposure incident.

On July 21, however, Lewis returned to work and exposed himself again to the victim 10-15 times in two hours, court docs say. The victim told him it was not cool and said he was going to tell the manager again.

The manager was informed and McDonald's corporate office was informed and Lewis was sent home again.

The victim had another co-worker film Lewis when he pulled up his apron exposing himself and turned it over to detectives, court docs say.

The co-worker filming was also exposed to Lewis and is also a victim in this case, police say.

McDonald's surveillance footage also captured the incident.

Lewis admitted to exposing himself more than two times but less than five times.

Lewis had previously been convicted on sex assault in April of 2017, court documents say.