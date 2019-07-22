A man was arrested and faces two charges of public sexual indecency with a minor present, among other charges, for touching himself on a bench near a public pool, according to a police report.

21-year-old Ale Xavier Garner was first seen on a bench near a public pool at Starlight Park on 78th Avenue and Osborn Road on July 15 around 4 p.m.

Three witnesses said Garner was sitting on a bench with his hand inside his pants while looking towards the pool area, the report reads.

Witnesses noted Garner has a cell phone and appeared to be filming or photographing lifeguards and or pool goers, minors were part of the crowd in the pool and also around the park, according to the report.

The report says Garner left the park before the police contacted him.

A pool staff member noted Garner had a black ankle monitor and followed him to a nearby address, the report reads.

According to the report, the same incident happened on July 18, which was witness by two people.

On Friday, July 19 Garner was identified by one of the four witnesses, according to the report.

The report says police learned Garner was in pretrial services due to a similar situation.

Besides the two felony charges of public sexual indecency with minor present, Garner also faces five misdemeanor charges of public sexual indecency and he’s being hold nonbondable.

His next hearing is set for July 26.