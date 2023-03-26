Two teenage girls shot in Glendale, police searching for suspects

The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale avenues late Saturday night, according to police reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two teenage girls are recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight on Saturday. Police said that the suspects are outstanding, and information is subject to change.

The shooting reportedly happened late Saturday night near 67th and Glendale Avenues. There, officers found the two victims, a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old girl, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

Glendale police said that both girls were taken to a local hospital, and detectives are still investigating.

Police also said that "the suspects are outstanding" but did not release any further information.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this article with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.