Glendale officer hospitalized after being punched in off-duty Westgate incident

Police said the officer was punched by a 35-year-old man for some reason and was hurt more after a subsequent fall.
GLENDALE, Ariz — A Glendale Police officer was rushed to a hospital Sunday night after he was punched while working off-duty.

The fight happened at Westgate around 7:30 p.m. Police said the officer was punched by a 35-year-old man for some reason and was hurt more after a subsequent fall.

Police didn’t identify the officer or what job he was working at the time. He was transported to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Investigators didn’t explain the circumstances leading up to the fight.

The suspect was arrested.

