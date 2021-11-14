Glendale officer hospitalized after being punched in off-duty Westgate incident

GLENDALE, Ariz — A Glendale Police officer was rushed to a hospital Sunday night after he was punched while working off-duty.
The fight happened at Westgate around 7:30 p.m. Police said the officer was punched by a 35-year-old man for some reason and was hurt more after a subsequent fall.
Police didn’t identify the officer or what job he was working at the time. He was transported to a hospital where he is expected to recover.
Investigators didn’t explain the circumstances leading up to the fight.
The suspect was arrested.
