4 people dead in mobile home shooting in Tucson

Witnesses told police that a group of men confronted a homeowner before shots were fired.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A quadruple shooting has left multiple people dead and one person injured at a mobile home community in Tucson Sunday, police said.

The Tucson Police Department said four men have died as a result of the shooting at the Plaza Del Sol mobile home park on West Ajo Way.

Officers found the first man dead in the community's roadway around 12:45 a.m.

Police the found three more men shot inside one of the mobile homes. Two were declared dead on the scene and one was taken to the Banner University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Witnesses told officers that a group of men arrived at the home and confronted the homeowner and a guest.

During the confrontation, shots were fired and several people fled from the scene, police said.

Authorities said the homeowner was not injured but the guest had non-life threatening injuries.

Tucson has recorded 88 homicides this year, according to the city's police department. Last year, Tucson reported 55 homicides.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding to the shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

