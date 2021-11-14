x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 people dead in mobile home shooting in Tucson

Witnesses told police that a group of men confronted a homeowner before shots were fired.
Credit: yo_co - stock.adobe.com
Yellow police tape with text: police line do not cross cornering off area from public access

TUCSON, Ariz. — A quadruple shooting has left multiple people dead and one person injured at a mobile home community in Tucson Sunday, police said.

The Tucson Police Department said four men have died as a result of the shooting at the Plaza Del Sol mobile home park on West Ajo Way. 

Officers found the first man dead in the community's roadway around 12:45 a.m.

Police the found three more men shot inside one of the mobile homes. Two were declared dead on the scene and one was taken to the Banner University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Witnesses told officers that a group of men arrived at the home and confronted the homeowner and a guest.

During the confrontation, shots were fired and several people fled from the scene, police said. 

Authorities said the homeowner was not injured but the guest had non-life threatening injuries.

Tucson has recorded 88 homicides this year, according to the city's police department. Last year, Tucson reported 55 homicides. 

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding to the shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available. 

RELATED: 1 person arrested in Buckeye shooting that killed 16-year-old

PREVIOUSLY: One person dead after road rage incident in Chandler

ALSO: US Marshals Service suspect dead after gunfire exchange with deputies

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Family wants answers after a teen was shot dead in Buckeye