1 person arrested in Buckeye shooting that killed 16-year-old

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a deadly gas station shooting.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An arrest has been made in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Buckeye Saturday.

Efrain Escobar was shot and killed while he was with his girlfriend at a gas station around 2 a.m.

The Buckeye Police Department said investigations revealed that the suspect made threats towards the teen, who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the suspect and the teen arrived at the QuikTrip gas station on South Watson separately. Once the suspect realized the teen was there as well, police said he shot and killed the teen.

Officials said a friend of the teen also fired several shots at the suspect as he fled the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police are not realising the suspects name since he is considered a juvenile.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a large gathering near 1400 North Jackrabbit Trail when multiple people began shooting. Police said everyone fled when officers arrived and no injuries were reported at that location.

About 20 minutes later, police said another call came in about a shooting at the QuikTrip gas station at 900 South Watson. Officers found the teen boy dead on the ground at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

