FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — A Maricopa County massage therapist was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting his customers.

Gary Nash, 62, is accused of groping, sexually touching and penetrating five female patients while claiming that it was part of the procedure.

Nash operated the Fountains of Youth Renewal Center in Fountain Hills which offered massage therapy, homeopathic and holistic treatments even though Nash is not licensed or trained in the practice.

Police say Nash manipulated customers for his own gratification. One woman claims the crimes had been ongoing since 2013 and up to last month.

Another alleged victim says she was charged $25,000 for the procedures, and that Nash requested another $35,000 for essential oils.

“The confidentiality and trust expected in a doctor/patient relationship was the tactic this criminal used to abuse victims in their vulnerable state. This guise in portraying himself as a legitimate medical provider is a disturbing and disgusting predatory abuse,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

Nash was charged with over 30 counts of various sex crimes on top of fraud and practicing medicine without a license.

