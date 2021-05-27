x
Former school custodian allegedly took Valley 15-year-old girl to Iowa without parental knowledge

The 15-year-old was reported missing from her Glendale home by her parents and found by Iowa law enforcement with the suspect, police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage from a May 25 newscast.   

A man has been arrested after allegedly taking a teenage girl to Iowa without her parents' knowledge. 

On May 20, the 15-year-old's parents reported to law enforcement that she may have run away from her Glendale home around 7:00 a.m., police said. 

After being entered into the missing person database, the girl and suspect, a 21-year-old man who was an employee at her school, were located in Iowa, police said. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Glendale parents find missing teen daughter in Iowa with a school employee

Glendale police arrested Kadin Daniel, 21, on Thursday, the department said in a release. He is facing custodial interference charges. 

Furthermore, Glendale PD says detectives are working with police out of state on possible sexual conduct with a minor offenses that may have occurred there.

The Peoria School District previously confirmed to 12 News that Daniel is a custodian at Cactus High School.

Credit: Glendale Police Department

