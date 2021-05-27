Former school custodian allegedly took Valley 15-year-old girl to Iowa without parental knowledge

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage from a May 25 newscast.
A man has been arrested after allegedly taking a teenage girl to Iowa without her parents' knowledge.
On May 20, the 15-year-old's parents reported to law enforcement that she may have run away from her Glendale home around 7:00 a.m., police said.
After being entered into the missing person database, the girl and suspect, a 21-year-old man who was an employee at her school, were located in Iowa, police said.
Glendale police arrested Kadin Daniel, 21, on Thursday, the department said in a release. He is facing custodial interference charges.
Furthermore, Glendale PD says detectives are working with police out of state on possible sexual conduct with a minor offenses that may have occurred there.
The Peoria School District previously confirmed to 12 News that Daniel is a custodian at Cactus High School.
