Missing man found dead in Yavapai County forest

Mark Barry was last contacted on May 11. His vehicle was then found six days later, officials said.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A man missing since May 17 has been found dead in the forest in Yavapai County, officials said.

After an extensive search over three days, authorities said they found the body of Mark Barry, 69, east of Forest Road 24.

Barry was last contacted on May 11. His vehicle was then found six days later, officials said.

The cause of his death was not immediately known. YCSO Forest Patrol was involved in the search efforts and asked everyone to keep Barry's family in their thoughts and prayers.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

12 News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today!