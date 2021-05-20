Mesa man arrested, accused of child sexual exploitation

Justin Hansing, 36, faces multiple counts of child sexual exploitation, authorities said.

MESA, Ariz. — Special agents from the Phoenix office of Homeland Security Investigations, with help from local police, arrested a Mesa man accused of sexual child exploitation last Thursday.

Justin Hansing, 36, of Mesa, faces multiple counts of child sexual exploitation.

HSI special agents executed a state search warrant at his home after getting a tip he could have sexually explicit material of children. Investigators said they found images of a minor being sexually assaulted on his electronic devices.

Hansing reportedly admitted to having numerous images of child sexual abuse material.

Images found on his phone showed sexually abusive material of children under the age of 10, according to investigators.

“HSI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners at the local level to strengthen our resources to getting alleged predators out of our communities,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Phoenix. “By working together, we quickly identified and arrested an individual whose perverse behavior will be dealt with in court.”

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423 or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

