Arizona state senator arrested but reasons still not clear

Tony Navarette of West Phoenix is being held, according to Senate Democrats. Earlier this week he reported breakthrough case of COVID-19

PHOENIX — Democratic State Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarette was arrested Thursday night, a spokeswoman for Senate Democrats has confirmed, but the circumstances surrounding his arrest are still not clear.

Senate Democrats issued this statement:

“We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time."

Senate Democratic members were meeting Thursday evening to find out more about what happened.

The reported arrest comes two days after Navarette revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. Navarette said he was experiencing mild symptoms while isolating at home

Navarette, a 35-year-old Phoenix native, is serving his second two-year term at the state Senate, representing District 30 in West Phoenix. He was elected to the House in 2016. A Legislature biography shows he has worked for several political campaigns and with community groups over the last decade.

In the legislative session that ended in June, Navarette sponsored the Dignity Act, requiring state prisons to provide free and unlimited feminine hygiene products to inmates. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Arizona Politics