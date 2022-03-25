Man charged with animal cruelty in Surprise

Levi Lewis, 41, was arrested on a felony count of animal cruelty and 10 other misdemeanors.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Surprise man was arrested on Thursday and was charged with animal cruelty after police recovered 12 dogs in his apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Bell Road and El Mirage Road following a report that the man, identified as 41-year-old Levi Lewis, had zip-tied the mouth of a dog shut, the city's police department said.

Detectives executed a search warrant of the man's apartment and located 10 puppies; all of which were suffering from various states of dehydration and no access to water, police said.

In total, 12 dogs, including 2 adult dogs, were recovered, officers said. One of the adult dogs was found in an emaciated state and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lewis is facing one felony count of animal cruelty and 10 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, the department said.

