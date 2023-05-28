Suspect under arrest after fatal assault in Litchfield Park

The suspect is accused of assaulting a man overnight on Sunday, MCSO said. Two women and a child were also hurt in the attack.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Homicide detectives are investigating an assault in Litchfield Park that left a man dead, and two women and a child hurt overnight on Sunday. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says that an arrest has been made.

Just after midnight, deputies were called to a home near Camelback and El Mirage roads for reports of a possible assault. Upon arrival, deputies forced entry into the home and took the suspect into custody.

First responders with Rural Metro Fire arrived on the scene to provide treatment, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the women hurt was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other woman and the child were hospitalized as a precaution, MCSO said.

At this time, MCSO hasn't disclosed the identities of the suspect or the deceased. It's unknown what relationship the suspect had with the victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

