Reward offered for information on body found in Phoenix dumpster fire

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 to help identify the victim and suspect involved in a case where a man's body was found burned in a dumpster.

The man's body was found in a dumpster near 11th Avenue and Madison Street just on March 21 after firefighters extinguished a fire, the police department said.

Two suspects have previously been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Isaiah Baskin, 18, and Larry Scott, 22, were taken into custody last month.

Court records show the two suspects resemble individuals captured on video surveillance emptying a grocery cart into the dumpster. A third person then lit the dumpster on fire.

One of the defendants told police they could hear the victim moaning, suggesting they knew the victim was still alive before the fire was ignited.

According to court records, the suspects allegedly watched the dumpster burn for about 15 minutes.

Baskin and Scott were booked into jail and face charges that could include arson, first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The victim has not been identified due to the burns on his body. His body was taken to the Maricopa County Forensic Science Center for examination.

If you have information about his identity, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

On 3/21/23 around 2am, #PHXPD responded to a dumpster fire in the area of 11th Ave/Madison. Investigators found a deceased body inside the dumpster and need help identifying the victim and the suspect. If you have any information please call @SilentWitnessAZ at 480-WITNESS. pic.twitter.com/PEsApzktjn — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 6, 2023

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.