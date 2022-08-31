'It's like the community has become accustomed to it': Family of cousins killed at Phoenix house party plead for answers into killings

Robert Puentes, 21 and Xavier Martinez, 21 were killed in a house party shooting early Sunday near South Mountain.

PHOENIX — Two cousins who spent every moment they could together, including their very last, are the latest victims of the recent string of deadly house party shootings in Phoenix.

“If you were to ask them, they were more like brothers. Robert worked a lot, but when he got off of work, he was with Xavier,” said Xena Shikenjanski.

Her brother Robert Puentes, 21, and their cousin Xavier Martinez, 21 were shot and killed at a house party early Sunday morning near South Mountain.

"We learned that when they were shot, their bodies dropped right next to each other. It does bring some comfort that they didn’t die alone,” said Shikenjanski.

Shikenjanski is pressing for answers to what happened Sunday morning but hasn’t received a lot of information.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to check out the party near 27th Street and South Mountain.

While responding, they heard shots being fired from the backyard, sending people scrambling.

A third person shot is recovering from their injuries.

In recent months, Phoenix police have responded to several deadly shootings at parties and large events.

In June, 14-year-old Emily Morgan was shot and killed at a party at a business in the city’s Sunnyslope neighborhood.

Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police said the parties are advertised on social media and can pop up in a matter of hours.

“These aren’t your everyday high school parties where a few friends are gathered. These are parties that are advertised on social media with a lot of presence.”

But despite sometimes hundreds of people attending these events, and even more eyes witnessing the scene, Phoenix police have had a hard time cracking the cases into finding killers.

Bower said detectives are working hard to solve the cases but are urging more help from the public in reporting what they know.

“We can’t do very much unless we know about them.”



The lack of witnesses who have come forward with information in Xavier and Robert’s murder is puzzling to Shikenjanski.

"We were told more than 100 people were at the party. One hundred people and nobody knows anything? It's mind-boggling to us," she said.

Shikenjanski is hoping someone can come forward with information that will not only bring justice for Robert and Xavier but for all the families still waiting for answers in the murders of loved ones.

"It's like the community has become accustomed to it. That's why it's important for our family to fight so hard, not just for us, but for those other families who still don't have answers."

