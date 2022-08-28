Triple shooting near South Mountain leaves 1 person dead

At this time, information is scarce. However, police confirmed that three people were shot with at least one dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police have confirmed that a triple shooting near South Mountain early Sunday morning has left at least one victim dead.

At this time, police said that the shooting took place near 24th Street and East South Mountain Avenue and that there were three victims with at least one death.

As it is early in the investigation, authorities have not disclosed when the shooting happened, the identities of the victims or potential suspects, or the circumstances around the shooting.

Police officials said that they will be sending out more information as it becomes available. Stay with 12News for more updates on this story.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed