Teenager shot during fight at El Mirage party, 3 others arrested, police say

Police said at least three juveniles exchanged gunfire Sunday morning. One was shot and is in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — El Mirage police have arrested three teenagers and seized multiple firearms after a shootout on the street that left one other teen injured, officials said.

Officers responded to a call for a fight at a party near North B Street & West Meyer Lane around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found roughly 50 people at the party, and an early investigation found at least three teenagers had fired at each other. One teen was shot, but authorities said they are in stable condition.

According to police reports, detectives served one search warrant in El Mirage, and another in Tolleson.

Police said between the warrants they seized seven handguns and arrested three juveniles. Authorities did not report if charges are being pressed, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.