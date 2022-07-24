Man killed in early morning hit-and-run, police searching for the driver

Police say the driver is still outstanding after a man was struck and killed early Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — A man was killed early Sunday morning after a fatal hit-and-run, Phoenix Police officials said.

Officers responded to the accident near 57th Avenue & Thomas Road where they found the victim. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Information is limited as authorities are still early in the investigation. At this time police have not released a potential suspect or suspicious vehicle in connection with the hit-and-run.

The investigation is still underway. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

