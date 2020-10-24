Driver in critical condition after possible road rage shooting in Phoenix

The shooting happened on 19th Avenue near Roser Road around 2:30 p.m.

PHOENIX — A possible road rage shooting in Phoenix left a driver in critical condition on Friday.

Police say the drivers of two cars got into an “altercation,” and one person fired shots into the other car.

The victim, who has not been identified, crashed into the wall of a nearby apartment complex after getting shot. They were transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the suspected shooter parked near 19th Avenue and contacted police.