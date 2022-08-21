DPS trooper crashes into wrong-way driver on Loop 101

DPS says the trooper intentionally drove his patrol vehicle into the driver to stop them. Both the driver and the trooper were hospitalized with minor injuries.

PHOENIX — A DPS trooper is in the hospital after crashing his vehicle into a wrong-way driver on Loop 101, officials said.

Police said the driver went from I-10 to Baseline Road, then from US-60 onto Loop 101, going the wrong way the whole time.

The trooper deliberately crashed his vehicle into the wrong-way driver in order to stop them. Both the trooper and the driver were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

At this time it has not been confirmed if impairment was a factor leading up to the crash. Authorities have not released the identity of the driver at this time.

Police are currently investigating the crash, and details are subject to change.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

