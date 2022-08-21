Shooting in Phoenix ends after suspects flee police, crash car

Phoenix Police said that one man is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning. The four suspects are in custody.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police have detained four people following a shooting that left one man in critical condition, and a brief car chase.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, PPD officers responded to a shooting call near 2600 East South Mountain Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man with "critical gunshot injuries," police said.

Officers reported a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed, prompting a short police pursuit.

Police said that the chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed near 800 West Broadway Road.

Authorities then detained the four people inside the vehicle, and turned the scene over to investigators.

At this time, police officials have not provided the identities of the four suspects, or given an update on the condition of the victim. However, a police spokesperson said that they expect more updates later on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

