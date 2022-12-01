'Subject with a gun': ASU students get early morning shots fired text. Here's what we know so far

Students were sent an emergency text early Thursday morning saying there was someone with a gun at Barrett, The Honors College.

TEMPE, Ariz. — ASU students got a worrying early morning text on Thursday telling them shots were fired on campus grounds.

An emergency text was sent to students at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning saying there was a "report of subject with a gun" at Barrett, The Honors College. The alert also told people to avoid the area and shelter in place.

There were several officers from ASU and the Tempe Police Department at the scene when 12News crews arrived at around 2 a.m. Around an hour later, students got another text telling them to avoid the area, but the text no longer had the "shelter in place" advisory.

A Tempe police officer deferred to ASU police since they are leading the investigation, but told 12News that a young man is in custody. ASU police also said the gun that fired the shots has been recovered.

ASU officers arriving at the scene allegedly saw the man fire multiple shots before trying the flee, the campus department said. He was then apprehended.

The suspect is not a student nor affiliated with ASU. The same Tempe officer also said no one was hurt in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

