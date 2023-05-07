Death investigation underway in north Phoenix, police say

Police said officers responded to a call in the area of 32nd Street and Cactus Road before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found the injured man.

PHOENIX — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found with "obvious signs of trauma" in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a call in the area of 32nd Street and Cactus Road before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, where they found the injured man.

"The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the incident and how the man was injured.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.