Suspect chased Heike onto trail before stabbing her 15 times, video shows

DNA evidence from the scene matches Zion Teasley, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Lauren Heike's last moments were captured by numerous nearby video cameras, according to Maricopa County court documents.

Heike was found with 15 stab wounds and torn clothing indicating she was chased over or through a nearby barbed wire fence on a hiking trail near Libby Street and 66th Way, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Video evidence from multiple different sources near the scene of the crime showed Heike and the suspect, believed to be 22-year-old Zion Teasley, approaching the trailhead minutes apart, according to court documents.

"Security cameras sparsely covered the trail itself," police said. "No one was observed following [Heike] prior to entering this trail."

Camera footage showed Heike walking at a relaxed pace before leaving the camera's view, documents said. Seconds later, the same camera showed the suspect walking out from behind nearby vegetation and sprinting in Heike's direction.

The suspect came back into the camera's view seconds later and began sprinting away from the scene before turning around and trying to scale the barbed wire fence. After failing to do so, the suspect walked out of view to the west.

DNA collected from the scene matched Teasley's DNA, who police later learned had recently been fired from his job due to "being aggressive toward female employees" and stealing from the store. Managers and Teasley's probation officer both said that Teasley looked like the suspect captured in the surveillance video.

Police arrested Teasley, who allegedly identified himself in the surveillance footage, court document said. He also told officers during questioning that he had an internal struggle with his own sexuality and was concerned about the salvation of his soul.

When asked if he planned to murder Heike, Teasley said "I am definitely not the person who plans to kill another person. If I was going to do something like that, it wouldn't be premeditated."

