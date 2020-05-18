Convicted sex offender arrested for child sex trafficking, police say

A man with two previous convictions for sex trafficking was arrested in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A registered sex offender recently responded to an online account he thought belonged to a 14-year-old girl, but he was really responding to an undercover police detective, investigators say.

Chandler police arrested 24-year-old Travis Salmon at an apartment complex on West Galveston Street. He is charged with two counts of child sex trafficking and sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents show Salmon agreed to pay two underage girls cash in exchange for sex acts.

Detectives arranged a meeting at the apartment complex and arrested Salmon when he arrived for the scheduled encounter.

Salmon has previous convictions on weapons charges, sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking and aggravated luring.