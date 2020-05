Officers have secured the area and it is currently an unknown death investigation.

PHOENIX — Police say officers located a body under a Salt River bridge near Interstate 10, close to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, on Monday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said they received reports of a decomposed body under the I-10 bridge over the dry Salt River around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and more detail will be provided as it becomes available.