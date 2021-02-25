Changes made in Maricopa County jails after Peoria AMBER Alert suspect dies

Eric Maes tried to take his own life while alone in his cell at the 4th Avenue Jail Feb. 13. He died almost a week later.

Changes are being made in Maricopa County jails after the man accused of kidnapping his son and intentionally running over the boy’s mother died days after a suicide attempt.

According to records from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, Eric Maes died on Feb. 19. Maes tried to take his own life while alone in his cell at the 4th Avenue Jail Feb. 13. Before Maes died, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Maes so his family could make medical decisions for him.

Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke exclusively with 12 News on the incident and suicide prevention measures in county jails.

Sheriff says Maes trying to take his own life in jail was ‘circumstantial’

Maes was arrested Feb. 10 after triggering an AMBER Alert for taking his 10-month-old son Abel and admitting to intentionally running over the boy’s mother, Brittany Martie.

Maes was placed in 4th Avenue Jail after going through the intake process.

Three days after being arrested, Maes tried to take his own life while alone in his cell.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Maes was checked on about 130 times while in MCSO custody.

“He found the opportunity and self-harmed and that’s a sad ending to a life,” Penzone said.

Penzone said Maes was checked on by a detention officer just 10 minutes before he tried to take his own life.

“He was checked on at a heightened level of care and concern just because of the circumstances that proceeded coming into our custody,” Penzone said.

Records from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner show Maes’ cause of death is pending.

“It’s not a place where I can sit here and say you know, ‘Here’s what we could’ve done different,’ or point blame in someplace,” Penzone said “It is a tragic loss and it is circumstantial.”

Penzone did offer his condolences for both Brittany’s family and for Maes’ family.

“Do not think that as the head of this office I take it lightly or I dismiss it. I don’t. If there is something that could be done to turn back the clock and prevent it we absolutely would,” Penzone said.

Maes showed signs of emotional distress before being arrested

A friend of Maes shared screenshots with 12 News of Maes’ Facebook page showing posts before he was arrested.

The posts show Maes asking for help and talking of mental pain before the incident took place that led to his arrest.

“What happened, in that case, started long before he came through our doors,” Penzone said.

Penzone said it’s impossible logistically to monitor every single inmate 24/7.

“When someone wants to hurt themselves they’re going to find a way to hurt themselves, and it’s unfortunate,” Penzone said. “So how do we help them before they get to that breaking point? That is the real question for me.”

Suicides in MCSO jails doubled in 2020

Statistics provided to 12 News from MCSO show inmate suicides in Maricopa County jails more than doubled from 3 in 2019 to 7 in 2020.

2020 also had the highest number of suicides in county jails since 2016.

Penzone believes the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.

“I can no longer allow access to third parties to come in to provide 12 step programs, or religious programs, drug recovery,” Penzone said.

MCSO does screen inmates up to four times during intake for mental health concerns. Correctional Health Services (CHS), which helps take care of inmates physically and mentally are part of screening inmates.

According to MCSO, CHS data shows more than 4,400 inmates were admitted to the Mental Health Unit in 2020.

Stating many of the admissions came from a detention officer reporting to the unit an inmate was expressing suicidal comments.

“If it any point in time we detect a community member is in distress we begin to activate the networks that we have established,” Chief Barry Roska, the Executive Chief of MCSO’s Custody Bureau said.

Changes made at county jails since Maes tried to kill himself

Since Maes tried to kill himself on Feb. 13, changes have been made at MCSO jails related to suicide prevention.

On Feb. 14, the office said an additional sergeant has been added to each shift to help staff and train. An additional detention officer post was also added to do random welfare checks in addition to regular security walks.

On Feb. 18 MCSO also added a Suicide Prevention Workgroup with detention staff and CHS to look at policy, procedure and trends in county jails.

“We are doing our best to keep people alive in our jail systems,” Penzone said. “And it is not a space where healthy people come and thrive.”

Penzone said mental health and suicide are complicated issues that society as a whole needs to address.

“Let’s get help to people before they end up in a criminal space because the limitations and restrictions are far more once they get to us,” Penzone said.

Need help?