Casa Grande police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing man in hotel parking lot

The victim intervened in a physical argument between the suspect and his girlfriend before being shot, according to police.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande police arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a man in a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Radisson Hotel in the area of Pinal Avenue and Gila Bend Highway around 2:30 a.m., according to officials with the Casa Grande Police Department.

Officers found 35-year-old Brian Robinette with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Casa Grande detectives learned that Robinette had intervened in a physical argument between the suspect and his girlfriend before the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation with him. The suspect then allegedly shot Robinette multiple times before the couple fled, police said.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Giovanni Olivieri. At around 3:30 p.m., officers located and arrested Olivieri in a Rancho Grande neighborhood, police said.

Olivieri has been booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. Casa Grande police are working with the Pinal County Attorney's Office to determine what charges will be submitted.

