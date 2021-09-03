Woman found dead in Phoenix home, police investigating death as possible homicide

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after a dead woman was discovered Friday morning in a south Phoenix home.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the possible murder of a woman found dead in a south Phoenix residence Friday morning.

A witness discovered the woman's remains at about 11 a.m. at a home in the 5600 block of West Pueblo Ave. The deceased displayed obvious signs of trauma, leading investigators to believe she may have been the victim of a homicide.

Phoenix police said its investigation is ongoing and the area surrounding the residence will be restricted for some time.

The woman's identity has not yet been released by authorities.

Up to Speed