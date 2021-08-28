Man arrested in Globe after exchanging gunfire with police

One officer and the suspect sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

GLOBE, Ariz. — A man was arrested in Globe on Friday after exchanging gunfire with police.

Around 4:50 p.m. a caller reported that they had dropped an intoxicated man off at a McDonald's who was making threats toward law enforcement, police said.

The person who contacted the police mentioned that the man was armed.

Globe police officers and one Gila County Sheriff's deputy responded to the area but did not locate the suspect. Minutes later, a second 911 call was made about a suspicious man trespassing in a residential neighborhood, police said.

Officers located 30-year-old Perry Roy Tonto and as they exited their vehicles, Tonto allegedly began firing at officers, police said. Officers fired back in a brief exchange.

One officer and Tonto both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

After being discharged, Tonto was booked into the Gila County Jail. He is facing charges including attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and prohibited possession of a weapon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation.

