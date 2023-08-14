Carjacking suspect claims to have 'smoked approximately 8 fentanyl pills' before leading police on car chase throughout Phoenix

Carlos Delfin, 33, also forced two children out of a car at gunpoint, according to court documents.

PHOENIX — Multiple vehicles taken at gunpoint, several people injured, and half a dozen gunshots fired.

The chaos unfolded Thursday evening on the streets of Phoenix. It shut down State Route 51 for hours and according to newly released court documents, Phoenix police believe 33-year-old Carlos Delfin is responsible for the mayhem.

Delfin claims not to remember it. According to police, Delfin told investigators he smoked eight fentanyl pills before leading police on a chase around the city.

In that time, police accuse Delfin of stealing four cars at gunpoint before crashing them into several other vehicles.

Law enforcement agencies were tracking Delfin, a suspect in a homicide case out of Colorado, the document claims. Phoenix officers found the white Chevy Camaro Delfin was reportedly driving and attempted to stop the car. That's when authorities say Delfiin took off.

Police helicopters followed the vehicle until it stopped on SR 51 just south of Indian School Road. There, an officer saw Delfin get out of the vehicle and try to steal another car at gunpoint.

The officer shot at Delfin, who ran north on the freeway and stole a truck at gunpoint. As Dellfin drove away, the officer fired more rounds at the man after the document claims the officer feared for their life when Delfin allegedly pointed the gun at them.

Delfin reportedly drove down several side streets, causing multiple collisions as he went. One woman involved in a crash was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While Delfin ran from police, he stole three more vehicles at gunpoint. The arrest document claims two children were inside one of the vehicles and Delfin forced them out of the car.

Delfin's carjacking spree ended when he crashed an SUV into a home near 10th and Olney avenues. Security video obtained by 12News shows the suspect getting out of the car with a rifle and running through a patio area of the home.

The video then shows the suspect putting on a white t-shirt and then hiding under a mattress for several minutes. Delfin is reportedly seen running away from the home.

A short time later, officers arrested Delfin nearby.

During Delfin's initial court appearance, a judge set his bail to $600,000 cash only.

