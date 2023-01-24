Police: Camelback Road closed throughout morning commute

A woman was found dead on the roadway early Tuesday morning, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Tuesday morning, the city's police department said.

The investigation of the incident forced the closure of Camelback Road between 91st and 95th avenues through the morning commute, officers said.

Police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. where they found the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene, the department said. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the collision.

Investigators have yet to release the following information:

The events leading up to the collision

Whether impairment or speed was involved

The identity of the driver or the dead woman

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

