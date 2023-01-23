Phoenix double-murder suspect killed in Kansas police shooting, officials say

Authorities said a murder suspect was captured in Kansas after reportedly being involved in a double murder in south Phoenix this weekend.

PHOENIX — Authorities said a murder suspect was killed in a police shooting in Kansas after reportedly being involved in a double murder in Phoenix this weekend.

Police said on Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Phoenix officers responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found two adults who had been fatally shot.

Authorities said the victims were identified as 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble. Their two small children were located inside the house unharmed and uninjured, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said during the investigation, authorities identified an adult male, later identified as Leroy D. Malone, 39, of Phoenix, as the suspect and determined an adult female was likely traveling with him.

Phoenix police said Malone and the woman were tracked out of the state. Phoenix detectives contacted agencies nationwide with information about Malone and the woman, along with the case explanation.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas located Malone and the woman near Minneola, Kansas, based on information from Phoenix police.

Police said a confrontation occurred between law enforcement and Malone, resulting in an officer-involved shooting in which Malone was killed. The woman he was with was critically wounded, police said.

Neighbors tell 12News Brown and Ribble moved into their home in early December. They said the children who were found inside the home were unclothed, and neighbors came together to aid them while police investigated.

