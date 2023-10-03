Bodycam shows moments before suspect was fatally shot by police during struggle for gun in north Phoenix

Officers attempted to stop the man for a possible DUI investigation when he grabbed a handgun from his car door, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Police body cameras showed the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a man suspected of driving under the influence last month in north Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting followed a 911 call about a possible DUI from a concerned citizen.

Police said the incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Bell Road and Central Avenue.

According to police, during a 911 call a concerned individual reported that they had witnessed a truck driving erratically in the area of Bell Road and Central Avenue. They had also seen the truck's driver actively drinking from a container that appeared to be an alcoholic beverage.

Police said while staying on the call with 911, the concerned driver followed the truck from Bell Road and Central Avenue to an apartment complex nearby on 9th Street and then waited for police to arrive.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and found the truck with an adult man laying down inside of it. They also saw a rifle inside the truck, according to police.

Authorities said officers got the driver out of the vehicle and the man was being cooperative. Officers then noticed a handgun inside the pocket of the driver's side door.

According to police, the man reached for and grabbed the gun, resulting in a struggle between one of the officers and the man. At this time the second officer shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 36-year-old Matthew A. Sansotta.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

