There have been 8 officer-involved shootings in Phoenix so far this year

PHOENIX — A little more than two months into the year, Phoenix police have opened fire on seven suspects, killing six of them. A Scottsdale police officer was wounded in one of those shootings.

While it’s too early to predict how 2023 will shape up for the Phoenix Police Department in terms of violent encounters, if the current pace were to continue for the rest of the year it would amount to a significantly high number of officer-involved shootings.

The new office is currently reviewing 17 incident investigations by Phoenix police.

So far, according to initial reports, three of the shootings in 2023 involved the suspect firing a weapon first. In three other incidents, the suspect had a gun and posed a threat. In one incident, a burglary suspect lunged with scissors at an officer.

The circumstances surrounding the seven shootings in 2023 are as follows:

Jan. 3:

Phoenix Police say they responded to a burglary near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road where they encountered a man armed with a pair of scissors.

During the encounter, police deployed tasers but the suspect was not subdued. The man lunged at officers and an officer fired back, according to police. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

No officers were hurt.

Jan. 6:

Police were looking for Kenneth Hearn, 37, who was allegedly involved in a violent break-in and assault at a woman's apartment in downtown Phoenix.

They tracked Hearn down at a complex where he opened fire and wounded a Scottsdale Police Officer before fleeing. Police eventually confronted Hearn in Tempe where they shot and killed him.

Phoenix police said Hearn threatened officers before he was shot.

Feb 22:

Phoenix detectives were following up on an aggravated assault case near 23rd and Glendale avenues.

When officers tried to make contact with Derin Holmes, 41, he fled. Officers tracked him down minutes later and authorities say that's when Holmes shot at them.

An officer returned fire, shooting and killing Holmes.

Feb. 22:

Arizona troopers attempted to pull over a U-Haul that was reported stolen.

Officers tracked the truck to an area near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers said the suspect pulled a gun from his waist and pointed it at officers.

Police said they gave the man several commands to drop the gun. When he refused, they fired, according to police.

The suspect was killed.

Feb. 25:

Phoenix Police say they got a call about a possible drunk driver. The caller followed the driver to an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road.

Officers found the man inside the truck. Once he got out, police say he showed signs of intoxication.

During the investigation, officers noticed a gun in the driver's door of the truck.

As officers were questioning the suspect, they say he walked back to the truck and grabbed the gun from the door. An officer attempted to grab the gun and got in a struggle with the suspect. A second officer shot and killed the suspect.

March 4:

According to Phoenix Police, a Walmart loss-prevention worker spotted a shoplifter at the store’s location near 35th and Southern avenues. The employee confronted the shoplifter, who then pulled out a gun.

An off-duty officer working security fired a shot toward the armed shoplifter.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old David Apana.

March 5:

Police officers were investigating a medical call near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard in which a woman was shot. Police say they attempted to arrest James Saucedo, 42, on scene when Saucedo pulled out a handgun.

Police said there was a struggle and an officer shot Saucedo in self-defense.

